This image released by ABC News shows actor-producer Alec Baldwin, left, during an interview with “Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos. The hour-long interview about the fatal shooting on the set of Baldwin’s film “Rust,” will air Thursday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. (Jeffrey Neira/ABC News via AP)

This image released by ABC News shows actor-producer Alec Baldwin, left, during an interview with “Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos. The hour-long interview about the fatal shooting on the set of Baldwin’s film “Rust,” will air Thursday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. (Jeffrey Neira/ABC News via AP)

Lawyer backs up Baldwin’s assertion he didn’t pull trigger

‘Dave has told me since the very first day I met him, that Alec did not pull that trigger’

The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun that went off on a New Mexico film set, killing a cinematographer, backs up the actor’s assertion that he did not pull the trigger.

Lisa Torraco, a lawyer for assistant director David Halls, told ABC News that her client has always said Baldwin never pulled the trigger. “He told me since day one he thought it was a misfire,” Torraco said.

“Until Alec said that, it was just really hard to believe, but Dave has told me since the very first day I met him, that Alec did not pull that trigger.”

ABC released a clip Wednesday in which Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger before the gun fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film’s director.

Baldwin made the statement during an interview with George Stephanopoulos that will air as a prime-time special Thursday on ABC at 8 p.m. EST. It will stream afterward on Hulu.

Baldwin’s sit-down interview with Stephanopoulos marks the first time the actor has spoken in depth on screen about the Oct. 21 shooting on the set of the western film “Rust.” “I didn’t pull the trigger,” Baldwin said. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.”

Authorities have said Baldwin was told the gun was safe to handle but continue to investigate how a live round ended up in the weapon.

ABC released a clip Wednesday that shows Baldwin breaking down in tears while describing Hutchins.

Investigators have described “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on the “Rust” set. They have said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed, amid independent civil lawsuits concerning liability in the fatal shooting.

ABC said a two-hour special “20/20” next week will examine the shooting investigation in more depth.

—The Associated Press

RELATED: Baldwin was told gun was ‘cold’ before movie set shooting

Movies and TV

Previous story
Greater Victoria municipalities’ call for tougher bail conditions ‘political pandering:’ lawyer
Next story
Quick response limits spread of early morning fire in View Royal

Just Posted

CCTV captured an image of a blue Toyota Tacoma driving away from the scene of a collision in Saanich. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)
Police looking for driver involved in Saanich collision

A quick response time allowed West Shore fire crews to limit the spread of an early morning fire in View Royal. (Black Press Media file photo)
Quick response limits spread of early morning fire in View Royal

West Shore fire crews responding to a structure fire on Sooke Road near Metchosin Road in Colwood. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Emergency crews responding to structure fire in Colwood

The benchmark price for a single family home in the Victoria core region of the Victoria Real Estate Board was about $1.122 million, $912,700 for the West Shore and $1.129 million for the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bidding wars continue in Greater Victoria despite lower sales