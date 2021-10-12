Medical test and monitoring service provider LifeLabs is facing impactful staffing shortages. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

LifeLab locations in Westshore Town Centre, on Fort Street close until January over staffing issues

Company says staff will be sent to other locations to ensure smooth service

Clients are facing delays in medical tests and appointment cancellations in Greater Victoria, with LifeLabs locations either closing or behind schedule due to staffing issues.

On the company’s website, two locations are listed as temporarily closed until Jan. 4, 2022, with no appointment booking available – the Westshore Town Centre site in Langford and a location at 1990 Fort St. in Victoria.

The shopping centre location is one of three LifeLabs on the West Shore. Its Millstream Road site operates by appointment only, while the website reported wait times of more than three hours at its Goldstream Avenue location as of Tuesday morning (Oct. 12).

LifeLabs, a medical laboratory company offering various medical services including blood testing and heart monitoring, has over a dozen sites on the south Island, mostly in downtown Victoria.

Staffing issues appear to be broadly impacting the company, with clients reporting related delays at various locations across the region. Black Press Media has reached out to LifeLabs for comment on the temporary closures and staffing shortages.

 

