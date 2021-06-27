Local MP Elizabeth May says high temperatures offer taste of climate-change future

High local temperature are part of a global heat wave caused by burning of fossil fuels

Local MP Elizabeth May says current high temperatures offer a “small taste” of the future in the face of human-caused climate change.

“We are reaping what we have sown,” said May, writing to federal Green party members in her riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands. “This is a small taste of it. Without radical, drastic changes in how human economies function, we will soon be engaging in triage: where is safe to live and what parts of the planet are write-offs.”

May said high local temperatures are part of a global heat wave that stretches from Siberia to Sicily, from Mexico to Yukon.

“Over both Europe and North America, the heat extremes are caused by something called ‘heat domes,’ ” she said. “High altitude heat is trapping heat at ground. The heat dome blocks clouds and rains, eliminating relief from the intense heat and drought.”

More fundamentally, May blames the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation for the heat at high altitudes.

She made these comments as a heat warning remains in effect for Greater Victoria. Issued at 4:27 a.m. Sunday morning, the warning speaks of daytime highs ranging from 33 to 42 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows of 18 to 21 degrees Celsius for an area that includes Greater Victoria. The official forecast for Greater Victoria calls for 37 degrees Celsius.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure over British Columbia has resulted in record breaking temperatures,” reads the warning from Environment Canada. “The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.”

Humidex values during this period will reach temperatures in the mid-40s.

Temperatures will begin to lower on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

