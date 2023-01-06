Local MP urging small businesses to apply for summer jobs funding

Federal program provides funding for full-time summer work for youth

A local MP is reminding Vancouver Island businesses to apply for federal summer job funding as the deadline approaches.

Canada Summer Jobs is a federal program that gives non-profits, public sector agencies and private companies (with fewer than 50 employees) funding to young Canadians for summer jobs.

Alistair MacGregor, Member of Parliament for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford is flagging the funding as an opportunity for small businesses.

“I understand that Service Canada has been contacting past applicants to remind them of the upcoming closing of the application period,” said MacGregor. “However, it is important for all small businesses and non-profits in our riding to be aware of this program and the Jan. 12 deadline for applications.”

The full-time job placements will become available starting in April 2023.

Applications can be filed online via either the online fillable application or the Grants and Contributions Online Service.

