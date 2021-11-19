Image courtesy Creative Outlet

Image courtesy Creative Outlet

Lord and Ladyship no longer: Courts change terms for addressing Justices

The change is an effort to make courts more modernized and accessible

B.C.’s court systems are moving towards becoming more modern in their in-court language.

Announced Nov. 18 as part of updates to policies within B.C.’s Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, Justices will no longer be addressed as “my lady” and “my lord,” instead being called “your ladyship” and “your lordship”

Meanwhile, Justices of the Court of Appeal will be referred to as “Chief Justice”, “Justice”, “Madam Justice”, “Mr. Justice” or, collectively, as “Justices.”

For most non-lawyers, the changes mean little, but for those in the field the changes are receiving some reaction.

“This is an important step in making our courts inclusive and approachable institutions,” David Brown, a labour and employment lawyer, tweeted.

“This approach to honorifics used in the courtroom is much better aligned with gender inclusion, anti-colonialism, and reconciliation,” Dustin Klaudt, co-chair of the Canadian Bar Association’s SOGIC.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Previous story
Sinkhole closes Island Highway in both directions north of Nanaimo
Next story
New Langford low carbon concrete policy comes into force in 2022

Just Posted

Chilliwack Search and Rescue helping evacuate those stranded from the flooding in the Fraser Valley on Nov. 18, 2021. (Chilliwack SAR photo)
B.C. to limit gas in southwest region; restricts non-essential travel in southwest

Greyson Thickens holds a life-sized Pokemon card designed by Help Fill a Dream and Country Grocer at Eurosa Farms – where it was announced he and his family will be going on an all-expenses-paid trip to Japan. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich farm hosts dream trip announcement for young artist

Wet’suwet’en solidarity demonstrators stand outside of RCMP headquarters in Victoria. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Wet’suwet’en solidarity protest hits the streets in Victoria

Missing man Joel Schacter. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)
VicPD searching for missing man Joel Schacter