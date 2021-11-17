Rescue crews prepare to escort a group of stranded travellers on the Lougheed Highway near Agassiz (Photo/Vancouver Fire Rescue Services)

Lougheed Highway to open westbound for the hundreds of travellers stuck in Hope

Piloted traffic heading west to guide stranded travellers out of the disaster zone

The Lougheed Highway is slowly opening again to weary travellers who have been stuck in Hope for several days due to flooding and landslides.

The District of Hope announced Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 17), that traffic on Highway 7 will be open westbound to single-lane, piloted traffic. The route will be restricted only to those stuck in Hope.

No commercial vehicles are allowed except one-ton trucks.

CN Rail will have a passenger train in Hope arriving at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening and departing again at 7 p.m. directly to VIA Rail Station in downtown Vancouver.

Travel time is estimated to be about four hours. Parking will be available in the 6th Avenue Park at 1005 6th Ave. The parkade will not be secure, and there is no timeline for anyone who needs to head east. Crated pets are only accepted in the baggage car.

More to come.

