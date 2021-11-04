The Spirit of Vancouver Island ferry has been down since Sept. 28, when its starboard gearbox stopped functioning properly. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Spirit of Vancouver Island ferry has been down since Sept. 28, when its starboard gearbox stopped functioning properly. (Black Press Media file photo)

Main ferry almost ready to return to Victoria to Vancouver route

BC Ferries’ Spirit of Vancouver Island has been out of commission since Sept. 28

Long wait times and packed vessels on sailings between Victoria and Vancouver should ease off next week when a ferry that’s been out of commission for over a month is expected to return to service.

The Spirit of Vancouver Island has been down since Sept. 28, when issues with its starboard gearbox were discovered. BC Ferries has been running the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route on a reduced schedule ever since.

On Nov. 3, a spokesperson for the transportation service told Black Press Media repairing a gearbox is a major job but that it is finally wrapping up. The ship is scheduled to undergo sea trials this week and, if all goes to plan, will be up and running by Nov. 10.

Until then, BC Ferries has added two late-night sailings on Thursday, Friday and Sunday with its cheapest rate. The additional trips will depart Swartz Bay at 11 p.m. and Tsawwassen at 1 a.m.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 reported on two flights through Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesGreater Victoria

Previous story
Victoria Police Department announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all staff members
Next story
8,500 sign petition calling for Whistler Blackcomb to require COVID shots for guests

Just Posted

Rob Harvey (left), Albert Nussbaum, Dean Brown and Bruce Davis are among the neighbours bothered by the noise caused by pickleball at Tolmie Park. Nussbaum’s home is right behind the courts, one of the closest of surrounding homes. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Tolmie Park pickleball court neighbours doubt panels will give relief from noise

West Shore RCMP Superintendent Todd Preston (right) presents Jeff Birtwistle with an Officer in Charge Certificate of Appreciation as thanks for his help in finding a young View Royal resident. (Courtesy BC Transit)
BC Transit supervisor thanked by West Shore RCMP for finding missing View Royal girl

The Spirit of Vancouver Island ferry has been down since Sept. 28, when its starboard gearbox stopped functioning properly. (Black Press Media file photo)
Main ferry almost ready to return to Victoria to Vancouver route

Jenny Crandall, who’s been in business for more than 20 years in Sooke, is closing her shop. Crandall hopes she’ll find somewhere new to operate in the new year. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke institution Jenny’s closing after 20 years