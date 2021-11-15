Major Island Highway routes through Cowichan Valley closed due to flooding

Severe flooding from a Jan. 31, 2020 rainstorm was captured in this drone photo by Shawn Wagar. (File photo by Shawn Wagar)

The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed at two Cowichan Valley locations due to flooding.

The first is at a perennial flooding site at where the highway intersects with Cowichan Bay Road. The second is the intersection of the highway and Mount Sicker Road, just south of the Chemainus River.

This, according to DriveBC and Emcon Services, the region’s highway maintenance company.

CLOSED #BCHwy1A – Due to flooding between Westholme Rd and Crofton Rd. Estimated time of reopening not available. Detour in effect via Osborne Rd.

More info: https://t.co/145OfwK7rR#VanIsle #DuncanBC #CowichanBay — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 15, 2021

**ROADS FLOODED** Cowichan Bay Rd flooded between Tzouhalem Rd and #BCHwy1 – detour available via Bench Road. Tzouhalem Rd also flooded between Joe Rd and Samuel Rd – access North of Samuel Rd via Trunk Rd. @DriveBC_VI @DriveBC #DuncanBC @NorthCowichan pic.twitter.com/XyrQ1NM8BF — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) November 15, 2021

