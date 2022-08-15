UPDATE: Malahat crash causing northbound closure

Truck and trailer in ditch north of West Shore Parkway on Trans-Canada Highway

Northbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway is backing up in Langford due to a crash near West Shore Parkway. (DriveBC traffic camera)

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway is causing delays for traffic heading over the Malahat.

Emcon Services Inc.’s South Island Division warned motorists of a northbound crash involving a commercial truck and trailer in the ditch, just north of West Shore Parkway on Highway 1.

In a 1:45 p.m. update, Emcon said the roadway was closed for vehicle recovery. West Shore RCMP noted the northbound lane will be closed for approximately 60 to 90 minutes.

**MVI** #BCHwy1 NB Lane Truck and pup in ditch just North of West Shore Pkwy . Traffic is congested, expect major delays. Check @DriveBC, @DriveBC_VI for updates.#yyjtraffic #Malahat pic.twitter.com/aD5j19DbUY — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) August 15, 2022

Traffic is congested and the highway contractor warned of major delays.

The next update on the crash from DriveBC is expected at 2:30 p.m.

More to come.

ALSO READ: More Malahat construction, expected to start this summer, will take a year to complete

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

malahatTrafficWest Shore