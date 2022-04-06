Malahat down to single-lane alternating traffic Wednesday night

Work is being done on the northbound lane between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, to 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 7. The paving is part of temporary fixes to repair damages from November flooding. (Black Press Media file photo)

Prep work, overnight paving will cause delays for drivers

Overnight resurfacing work means traffic will be one way alternating on the Malahat Wednesday night.

Work is being done on the northbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, to 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 7.

Traffic will be single-lane alternating in 20-minute intervals to allow for the work, which the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a statement will lead to minor delays for drivers.

There may also be traffic delays between 3 and 4 p.m. on Wednesday as crews set up equipment and put out traffic cones in preparation for the work.

“Drivers are asked to drive according to conditions, obey traffic personnel and signs, and observe posted speed limits,” the ministry added.

The work is part of temporary repairs to repair damage from the November flooding. Permanent repairs are expected to start later this spring.

