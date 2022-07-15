Malahat drivers to face delays during overnight work early next week

Crews will be changing the lane configuration near Tunnel Hill ahead of permanent repairs

The Malahat will see more work overnight from July 18 to 20 as repairs from last fall’s intense rains continue. (Courtesy BC Transportation)

Drivers travelling overnight on the Malahat early next week are being advised of delays due to construction work at Tunnel Hill.

Crews will be shifting the lane configuration in the area ahead of permanent repairs. Single-lane alternating travel will be in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday (July 18) through Wednesday (July 20).

Drivers can expect delays as long as 20 minutes, the province says, and they may also experience short traffic stoppages early in the night as construction equipment is brought to the site.

The overnight work will include painting temporary lines along with relocating barriers and safety equipment. The lanes need to be reconfigured to allow for the movement of equipment off to the side of traffic lanes, which the province says is being done to minimize driving disruptions.

The ministry of transportation said current lane widths won’t be reduced during the work and speed limits will be posted through the site for the duration of the project.

In the spring, the province warned more repairs to the Malahat’s drainage and slope stability would be needed over the summer to fix the damage from last fall’s intense rain events.

