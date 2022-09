Southbound slow lane between Shawnigan Lake and Okotoks roads will be impacted

The southbound slow lane between Shawnigan Lake and Okotoks roads will be impacted from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sept. 21 through 23 (Courtesy of Emcon Services)

Officials are giving drivers notice of overnight lane closures on a section of the Malahat starting Wednesday.

The southbound slow lane between Shawnigan Lake and Okotoks roads will be impacted from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 21 through 23, according to Emcon Services.

READ MORE: More Malahat construction, expected to start this summer, will take a year to complete

READ ALSO: Police seek victims of prolific Victoria rental scams

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

malahatWest Shore