Vancouver Police say 25-year-old Mohammed Cortes Torres has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing outside a Vancouver nightclub on May 23, 2022. Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man, 25, charged in murder of 19-year-old outside Vancouver nightclub

Mohammed Cortes Torres was living in Surrey at the time of the homicide, but had been staying on Vancouver Island

Vancouver Police say a 25-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing outside a Vancouver nightclub in 2022.

VPD Const. Tania Visintin said Mohammed Cortes Torres was arrested and charged following an investigation into the stabbing death of 19-year-old Naseb Fazil outside of Vancouver’s Gallery nightclub on May 23, 2022.

Police said Fazil has been involved in a “confrontation” outside of the nightclub.

Arrested Sunday (April 30), police said Cortes Torres was a Surrey resident at the time of the homicide but had been staying on Vancouver Island more recently. Visintin added Saanich Police helped with the investigation.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
murderSaanich Police DepartmentstabbingSurreyVancouver Police

