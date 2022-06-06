Carol Todd and daughter Amanda. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man accused in Amanda Todd case in B.C. court today

Charges against Aydin Coban include child pornography and extortion

The Dutch man accused of tormenting teen Amanda Todd before she took her own life is in court today in B.C.

Aydin Coban is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, on charges of extortion, criminal harassment, possession of child pornography, and communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence.

B.C. Crown laid charges against Coban in April of 2014.

He was extradited to Canada from the Netherlands, and first appeared in court on Dec. 8, 2020. He had been scheduled to appear in New Westminster Supreme Court in January of 2021, but cases were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd took her own life in 2012, at the age of 15. Her death highlighted the menace of online bullying, as she posted a YouTube video in which she told her story on handwritten placards, describing how she was lured by a stranger to expose her breasts on a webcam. The picture ended up on a Facebook page, and she was repeatedly bullied, despite changing schools. Todd took her own life weeks after posting the video. The video has been viewed millions of times.

Her mother, Carol Todd, successfully petitioned the courts to lift an automatic ban on publishing the names of victims of child pornography ahead of the trial. Carol said her daughter’s name and story are important to the conversation about cyberbullying, and helping other victims.

Amanda Todd lived in Port Coquitlam at the time of her death, and used to attend school in Maple Ridge.

Coban’s trial is scheduled to run for 35 days. Earlier this year, Coban’s lawyer said his client denies the allegations against him.

