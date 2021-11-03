An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room, rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. An Alberta man facing trial later this month in the slaying of a family doctor at a medical clinic has died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room, rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. An Alberta man facing trial later this month in the slaying of a family doctor at a medical clinic has died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Man accused of killing doctor in clinic dies weeks before Alberta murder trial

Deng Mabiour, 54, was charged with first-degree murder in last year’s death of Dr. Walter Reynolds

A man who was to face trial later this month in the slaying of a family doctor at a central Alberta medical clinic has died.

Deng Mabiour, 54, was charged with first-degree murder in last year’s death of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer.

Mabiour had been representing himself in court and a jury trial was to start Nov. 22.

Red Deer lawyer Jason Snider, who was appointed as an amicus curiae, or friend of the court, to help Mabiour, said he died in a Calgary hospital.

“I can confirm from the information I received from the correctional authorities that he has died in the Foothills hospital,” Snider said in an email to The Canadian Press on Tuesday.

“I do not know the cause of death. It has not been shared with me.”

At a court appearance in March, the Crown said a letter from psychiatrist Dr. Yuri Metelitsa indicated Mabiour had an appointment at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre in Calgary for “a serious medical condition.”

Mabiour had previously undergone two assessments after exhibiting erratic behaviour but was found mentally fit to stand trial.

Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two who was originally from South Africa, was attacked with a weapon while working at the clinic on Aug. 10, 2020. He later died in hospital.

At the time, one witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and saw a man with a hammer and a machete.

RCMP have said the crime was not random and that the two men knew each other through the clinic. Although they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds.

—Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Doctor slain in Alberta medical clinic was devoted father, husband

crime

Previous story
Police step up enforcement after fireworks discharged at University of Victoria partygoers
Next story
COVID-19 reported at two more Greater Victoria schools

Just Posted

A tug boat cools the hull of the MV Zim Kingston Oct. 24 as crews work to control the ship’s fire. (Courtesy Canadian Coast Guard) A tug boat cools the hull of the MV Zim Kingston Oct. 24 as crews work to control the ship’s fire. (Courtesy Canadian Coast Guard)
Ship that lost 109 containers near Victoria is now stable: operator

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre in Saanich has seen 18 inmates test positive for the virus as of Nov. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich jail

Island Health has announced new COVID-19 exposures at Shoreline Middle School and Quadra Elementary School. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 reported at two more Greater Victoria schools

The sentencing hearing began Nov. 2 for the two men who pleaded guilty to killing Langford man Shawn Campbell (pictured) in a fatal hammer attack. (GoFundMe file photo)
Sentencing hearing begins for men convicted in fatal hammer attack on Langford man