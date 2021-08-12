Man arrested after driving through Victoria airport’s fence, onto tarmac

YYJ firefighters follow driver until police arrived to make the arrest; no one injured

A man was arrested on the tarmac at the Victoria International Airport last weekend after he reportedly drove his vehicle through the perimeter fence.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP received a report on Aug. 7 saying that a man drove through the fence into a restricted area. Police say he was then followed by airport firefighters across the tarmac for “some distance” before officers arrived and arrested him.

The man was transported to hospital as police were concerned his actions may have been the result of a medical incident.

Police said the incident was dangerous both for the man and those operating or aboard aircraft.

“The area is restricted to allow airplanes to land and take off safely and is carefully coordinated by air traffic controllers. I am grateful that this incident was resolved quickly and safely and no harm came to any member of the public,” Cpl. Andres Sanchez, the detachment’s media relations officer, said in a release.

Police called it an isolated incident, noting there is no further danger to the public, but they continue to investigate. Charges will be considered after further details are uncovered.

READ: Man arrested at gunpoint for reportedly threatening Victoria beach-goers with knife

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

RCMPSaanich PeninsulaTraffic