Police arrested a suspect after receiving a gun complaint in the area of the Westshore Town Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP arrested one person after a call for a gun complaint near Westshore Town Centre.

The call came in just after 5 p.m. on Monday (March 21). Approximately five minutes after that, the suspect was located and arrested, according to Const. Meghan Groulx, spokesperson for West Shore RCMP.

There was no further concern for public safety.

