Man arrested after random assault on family in Victoria

Man physically assaulted, suspect reportedly tried pushing stroller onto Fort Street

Victoria police arrested a man suspected in they are calling a random assault of a family out for a walk over the weekend.

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday (April 2), VicPD officers received a report that a man was hitting another man on the sidewalk near the intersection of Fort Street and Stadacona Avenue.

Upon arrival officers learned from witnesses that the victim was a man walking with his wife and child, who was in a stroller, along Fort Street. The suspect approached the man from behind and hit him several times in the head before attempting to push the woman and stroller into the road, according to VicPD. None of the family members were injured and the suspect fled.

Witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers, however, and a 30-year-old man was taken into custody near Fort and St. Charles streets without incident. He was released with a court date and conditions, and faces recommended charges of assault.

VicPD asks anyone with information about the incident who has not already spoken with investigators call their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

