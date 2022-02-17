Man arrested after rocks used to break into Victoria business

A man was arrested Tuesday after a downtown business was broken into. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Victoria man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he used rocks to smash his way inside a downtown business.

Officers found broken glass, rocks and signs someone was inside a business near Store Street when they first arrived just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 15, according to a release. While searching the exterior of the building, officers saw the man stick his head out of a broken door, look around, and then exit the building. The man was then arrested.

Officers were alerted to the incident as they were in the 1900-block of Store Street and heard a store alarm going off nearby.

The suspect had a prior break and enter conviction and was held in custody for court. He faces recommended charges of mischief and break and enter.

