A man was arrested Tuesday after a downtown business was broken into. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man was arrested Tuesday after a downtown business was broken into. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested after rocks used to break into Victoria business

Officers watched the suspect leave out of a broken door

A Victoria man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he used rocks to smash his way inside a downtown business.

Officers found broken glass, rocks and signs someone was inside a business near Store Street when they first arrived just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 15, according to a release. While searching the exterior of the building, officers saw the man stick his head out of a broken door, look around, and then exit the building. The man was then arrested.

Officers were alerted to the incident as they were in the 1900-block of Store Street and heard a store alarm going off nearby.

The suspect had a prior break and enter conviction and was held in custody for court. He faces recommended charges of mischief and break and enter.

READ: Victoria council approves development catering to residents less dependent on cars

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Previous story
Canadians of drinking age consumed almost 10 standard drinks a week in 2020-21
Next story
Health Canada approves Novavax protein-based COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Trutch Street is named after B.C.’s first lieutenant governor, whose policies displaced Indigenous people across the province. It will soon be renamed Su’it Street. (Google Street View)
Victoria councillors recommend street name change to reflect Lekwungen peoples

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team is among the regional policing units under oversight from the new Regional Governance Council for Integrated Police Units. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mayors, province forge new integrated policing governance model for Greater Victoria

The mother of two sisters who were struck by a vehicle in Central Saanich in 2018, is suing the car dealership, owner and driver. The civil trial is underway at the Victoria courthouse. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mother of Central Saanich crash victims suing dealership, buyer and driver

Ian Indridson, left, and wife Gloria Mendez pose with Santa in 2018. Indridson has been missing since Jan. 10, 2022. (Courtesy of Gloria Mendez)
‘I’m not going to give up on him’: Victoria woman continues search for missing husband