Man arrested after unsuccessful ATM break-in attempt in Victoria

Police watched man damage machine just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday

Victoria police arrested a man who damaged an ATM in downtown Victoria early Tuesday morning.

According to a VicPD report, officers observed someone trying to break into a teller machine in the 900-block of Yates Street just after 3 a.m. Officers approached and watched the man, seemingly unfazed of their presence, for about two minutes.

After identifying themselves as police, the uniformed officers told the man he was under arrest, at which time he tried to flee. The report said the man was taken to the ground and after a brief struggle, was arrested. No one was physically hurt in the incident, VicPD said.

The ATM is out of order due to the damage.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Man arrested after unsuccessful ATM break-in attempt in Victoria
