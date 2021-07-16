Man arrested after Victoria police find him in stolen van

Volkswagen Westphalia, reported stolen Thursday, had been altered to disguise it

Victoria police arrested a man Friday morning after they found him inside a van reported stolen the day before.

VicPD said officers investigated after recognizing the Volkswagen Westfalia van when it was parked in the 900-block of Mason Street on Friday morning. The van had a window smashed and was sporting stolen plates. Officers found a man inside the van just after 7 a.m., while searching the vehicle.

The man was arrested after police ordered him to come out of the van. A check found he had court-ordered conditions barring him from being in a vehicle without the registered driver present. Those conditions are from previous vehicle-theft convictions, police said in a release.

The man was taken to VicPD cells and held for court. He faces recommended charges for possession of stolen property and violating court-ordered conditions.

Police confirmed the van is the one that was reported stolen on Thursday, but minor alterations had been made to it in an attempt to disguise it. It was returned to its owner after going through forensic processing.

