A man was arrested on Oct. 2 after driving erratically and brandishing a knife in Saanich and Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man was arrested on Oct. 2 after driving erratically and brandishing a knife in Saanich and Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested for driving erratically, showing a knife in Saanich and Victoria

He was running red lights, passing unsafely and speeding, police said

A man was arrested on Sunday afternoon following a series of erratic driving incidents reported around Victoria and Saanich.

Police received several calls starting around 12:40 p.m. about a man erratically driving a Chevrolet Aero on Blanshard Street. A witness reported the man also got out of his vehicle before brandishing a knife toward another driver and another caller said they were confronted by a man with a knife in the roadway.

Police said the erratic driving continued after those incidents, with the driver running red lights, passing unsafely and speeding.

After a witness said the driver was in the Saanich Plaza parking lot, police said officers from the Saanich and Victoria departments were able to de-escalate the man, who was in crisis and had what officers believed to be a self-inflicted wound. The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and provided medical and mental health-related care.

After being medically assessed, the man was arrested for two counts of assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

The 36-year-old man also had an outstanding warrant and police told the individual’s parole officer about the incidents. The man was held in custody as police continue to gather evidence.

“It was fortunate that no one was injured given the overall erratic driving and behaviour of the driver,” said Saanich Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich.

READ: Esquimalt teen riding every bus route in Greater Victoria to encourage transit use

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Esquimalt teen riding every bus route in Greater Victoria to encourage transit use
Next story
Family looks for answers into death of young Indigenous man in Williams Lake RCMP cells

Just Posted

Atticus Dachsel Kerr has always enjoyed taking the bus and hopes to encourage more people to join him on transit. (Courtesy of Atticus Dachsel Kerr)
Esquimalt teen riding every bus route in Greater Victoria to encourage transit use

Aerial photo of the Victoria International Airport land proposed for the TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel. (Courtesy Kothari Group)
Sidney outlines concerns with hotel proposed for near Victoria International Airport

Two mobile homes in the Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park were hit back in April by a falling tree, hospitalizing the 84 year-old woman who lived in the house on the left. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford seniors mobile home park residents living in fear of falling trees

A man was arrested on Oct. 2 after driving erratically and brandishing a knife in Saanich and Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested for driving erratically, showing a knife in Saanich and Victoria

Pop-up banner image