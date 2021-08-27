A man was seriously injured on Aug, 26 while transporting materials between logging protest sites at Fairy Creek. (File photo)

Man badly injured in ATV crash near logging protest sites at Fairy Creek

Taken to hospital with significant injuries

Early on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 26, while patrolling the Hemmingsen Mainline Forest Service Road in the area where the Fairy Creek logging protests are taking place, RCMP officers located an all-terrain vehicle which had crashed into a ditch and some bushes.

One man was discovered suffering from significant and possibly life-threatening injuries, including a broken leg, according to an RCMP press release.

Medical assistance was immediately provided and Emergency Health Services was called to transport him to hospital for further treatment.

“The man indicated that he was traveling between logging protest camps to transport materials, and estimated that he was in the ditch for at least 15 hours before being found by police,” the release said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

