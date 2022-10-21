A man has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in relation to an investigation into a pair of suspected homicides. (Courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

A man has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in relation to an investigation into a pair of suspected homicides. (Courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Man charged with murder as two Saanich homicide investigations continue

Christopher Cathcart faces a second-degree murder charge

A 36-year-old man has been charged with one count of second-degree murder after police said on Wednesday (Oct. 19) they were investigating a pair of suspected homicides in Saanich.

Christopher Cathcart is in custody and appeared in court on Thursday in relation to the charge. The man, who police say has no fixed address, will be back in court on Friday (Oct. 21).

The Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation and a Thursday statement from police said they believe there is a relationship between Cathcart and one of the victims. On Wednesday, police said investigators felt there was no risk to the public.

A police presence was seen in multiple locations in a Saanich residential area on Wednesday, including one in the 3400-block Bethune Avenue and another near Blanchard Street at Saanich Road.

Saanich police Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said investigators are satisfied that the two suspected homicides had no connection to any of the residents of this neighbourhood. The occupants of a residence connected to the investigation were also not involved in the tragic incident, Kowalewich said.

Police added they continue to look into the circumstances of the second suspected homicide.

Saanich police Chief Dean Duthie said frontline officers “addressed and controlled the threat in a very quick, effective, and safe manner.”

“We recognize and appreciate that this is a deeply disturbing event for Saanich residents and families, particularly the people directly involved and who live in this area,” Duthie said in the Thursday statement.

“Your safety is our highest priority, and we will continue to report for duty every day and night to ensure that residents and families of Saanich feel safe.”

READ: Saanich police investigating pair of suspected homicides

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HomicideSaanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Central Saanich councillors identify housing, active transportation as top issues heading into new term
Next story
UPDATE: Youth suspects identified after West Shore RCMP seek tips in assault call

Just Posted

A man has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in relation to an investigation into a pair of suspected homicides. (Courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)
Man charged with murder as two Saanich homicide investigations continue

Central Saanich’s new council will have a mainly familiar look with six incumbents returning. But voters also elected the first woman since 2014. (Black Press Media file photo)
Central Saanich councillors identify housing, active transportation as top issues heading into new term

The annual Halloween Trick or Treat on the Avenue returns to Oak Bay this year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay Halloween celebration features tricks, treats and a pet costume contest

Pacific FC head coach James Merriman hugs Gianni dos Santos after the game. Merriman is up for Coach of the Year in his first season leading PFC. (Simon Fearn/Black Press)
Pacific FC coach, two players up for end-of-season awards