Man dies in weekend ATV accident on rural property south of Nanaimo

A man died in an ATV crash near Nanaimo River Road on Sunday, July 4

One man died on the weekend in an early morning ATV crash.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, B.C. Ambulance Service notified police about the death, involving a 38-year-old Nanaimo man, at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, July 4.

The incident, located on a large property in the 1600 block of Nanaimo River Road, is believed to have happened sometime overnight.

Investigators spoke with two of the victim’s friends who said they had not seen the victim for several hours, so they went looking for him and eventually found him around 5:30 a.m. next to the rolled-over ATV. They attempted emergency first aid and called 911, but the man’s injuries were critical.

Family of the deceased have been notified.

B.C. Coroners Service responded and has started an investigation into the cause of death.

