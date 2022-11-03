Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

Man dies while serving time in Abbotsford prison for double murder

Darcy Sidoruk, sentenced in 1982, was an inmate at Pacific Institution

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is reporting that an inmate serving a double-murder sentence at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford has died.

Darcy Sidoruk died on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a press release states. He had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder since Sept. 20, 1982.

The CSC did not indicate Sidoruk’s cause of death.

ALSO SEE: Murderer and sexual assailant dies while housed at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the CSC will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified,” the press release states.

Sidoruk was 16 years old when he shot to death a close family friend, Yvonne Doucette, and hitchhiker James Pitt in October 1980 in Fort St. John.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with no parole eligibility for 20 years after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsDeathdouble murderprison

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gulf Islands resident auctioning off a ‘lifetime collection’ of musical instruments
Next story
‘It’s going to kill the whole taxi industry’: Protest at Uber hiring fair in Kelowna

Just Posted

A November 2021 snowfall on the Malahat. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)
Snow in the forecast for the Malahat

Greater Victoria’s rising unemployment rate reflects more people entering the workforce, but shortages remain, according to a report from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)
Employment numbers rise in Greater Victoria despite increase in unemployment rate

A defaced road sign of a logging truck is seen near the protest site of Fairy Creek on southern Vancouver Island on Oct. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BC Supreme Court rejects old growth protesters application to combine their cases

Victoria police are looking for Hamada Hussein Yiyia, who has a provincewide warrant out for his arrest after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault but skipped his court date. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Provincewide warrant issued for man charged with sexual assaults in Victoria