Police arrest a man on Ryan Road in Courtenay on Thursday morning. He is suspected to be involved in a series of road rage incidents, as well as an egging of a Campbell River store. Bev Dempsey-Orr photo

Man in custody after allegedly hacking Island vehicles with axe, egging store

On Oct. 26, Comox Valley RCMP notified the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2013 Honda Civic

A man who has been a the centre of a police search for damaging vehicles with an axe and egging a store is in police custody in Courtenay.

On Tuesday (Oct. 26), Comox Valley RCMP notified the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2013 Honda Civic after the occupant allegedly damaged at least two vehicles in Courtenay with an axe.

The man is associated with a 2013 Honda Civic with Nova Scotia licence plate GTC968.

Reports indicated earlier in the month, the vehicle and plate matched an incident in Campbell River where an individual entered the Quinsam Communications Discovery Centre location and began yelling about 5G technology before throwing a carton’s worth of eggs around the store.

Campbell River RCMP told media it appears the two situations are linked.

On Thursday morning (Oct. 28), reports on social media indicate the man attacked a gold minivan in the Superstore parking lot on Ryan Road in Courtenay prior to police surrounding him and his vehicle.

Bev Thompson-Orr works at the Superstore gas station and witnessed the arrest between 9:00 and 9:30 a.m.

She said she saw a large police presence, so went to take a peak.

“I walked out and saw a gun, and heard ‘Get on the ground!’” she said.

Thompson-Orr said the man was laying on the road, and wearing a white baseball hat, which was left behind.

She said she knew straight away the arrest might have something to do with the police search underway.

“I saw the car was blue, and figured it had to be the same one police were looking for.”

Monika Terragni, media relations officer with the Comox Valley RCMP confirmed the man is in custody and they will release more information about the incident Thursday afternoon.


– With files from Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror

RELATED: Police advise public to be on the lookout for axe-wielding driver in the Valley

