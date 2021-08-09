A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Man in hospital after black bear attack near Vanderhoof

Bear scared away by bystanders

A man has been seriously injured by a black bear in the Fort Fraser area west of Vanderhoof.

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) said its predator attack team was responding to the incident Sunday, August 8.

BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP also responded to the attack that happened at around 10:30 a.m.

“The victim is in hospital,” COS wrote on Facebook. “His condition is unknown at this time. Bystanders at the scene helped scare the bear away.”

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsVanderhoof

Previous story
Weather stalls significant growth at White Rock Lake fire: BC Wildfire Service
Next story
Modelling group warns of ‘rapid growth’ in COVID cases, recommends masking for all indoors

Just Posted

Michael Bolstler stands among blackberry brambles at Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary. (Photo courtesy of Heather Bolstler)
A mighty heart and a formidable hill: Saanich man contributed to Christmas Hill before his passing

Arlene Wetherell won nearly $200,000 on a lotto ticket bought in April. (Photo courtesy BC Lottery Corporation)
Victoria resident discovers $200,000 lottery windfall three months later

A map lays out the groundwork for the Nature Trails Society’s proposed trail and existing trails. (Map courtesy of Nature Trails Society)
Nature Trail Society seeks pathway connections through Greater Victoria

Passengers on two recent flights through the Victoria International Airport may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposures reported on two flights through Victoria