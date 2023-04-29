The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)

Man injured after being shot by RCMP, police watchdog investigating

IIO says police had received reports of man stabbing people prior to shooting

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after police shot a man in Prince George.

The man, who was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” was shot by police April 26 around 9 p.m. after reports of a man stabbing people. The BC RCMP release adds a victim of the reported stabbing was also treated at hospital.

BC RCMP say officers found the reportedly armed suspect “who became aggressive.”

Police say the officers used a conducted energy weapon, then “an interaction occurred,” and officers shot the man. The release does not specify what the “interaction” was.

Now that the IIO is investigating, no further information will be released.

Prince George RCMP is conducting a subsequent investigation into the stabbing incident.

Independent Investigations Office of B.C.RCMP

