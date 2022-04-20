A VicPD patrol car. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: Suspect in custody after random assault in Victoria

Man sent to hospital with burns after morning assault in downtown Victoria

A suspect is in custody following a random daylight assault in downtown Victoria Tuesday.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on April 19, a man walking northbound on Blanshard Street near Fort Street was approached by an unknown woman who kicked him, causing him to fall to the ground, according to a release from the Victoria Police Department. The victim was carrying tea at the time, which caused significant burns in the assault. He was taken to hospital.

Police initially asked the public for more information on the suspect but later issued an update on the file, saying that thanks to a tip from a member of the public, the suspect was in custody Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

