Man seriously injured in Sooke shooting Saturday

Investigation is ongoing, police suspect the victim and shooter knew each other

Sooke RCMP responded to reports of a shooting in Otter Point on Saturday evening. (News Staff/Sooke News Mirror)

A man was rushed to a Victoria hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the Otter Point area of Sooke.

Police were called after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday (May 7) about a reported shooting and found the victim suffering from serious injuries confirmed to be a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital.

Sooke police, with help from the Westshore RCMP, Police Dog Services and the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team, found the suspected gunman, a 55 year old Sooke man, whom police arrested.

“The selfless work done by all our partner agencies helped the Sooke RCMP locate this man and arrest him without incident. The suspect had fled the scene on foot and was found hiding in a nearby neighborhood,” Sergeant Kevin Shaw, acting detachment commander of the Sooke RCMP said in a statement.

Investigations are in the early stages, but police said initial signs suggest that the suspect and victim knew each other, and that it was a targeted attack with no further risk to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information call Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) if they wish to remain anonymous.

RCMPRCMP shootingSookeWest Shore