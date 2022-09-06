Brandon White is wanted after failing to return to a Victoria halfway house. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Brandon White is wanted after failing to return to a Victoria halfway house. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Man serving time for arson, robbery wanted after failing to return to a Victoria halfway house

Brandon White may be driving a white Toyota Corolla

Victoria police are asking the public to look out for wanted man Brandon White.

White is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after failing to return to a halfway house in Victoria.

He is serving a more than three-year federal sentence for robbery, arson, break and enter, and disguise with intent.

White is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian man with brown hair and eyes, who is 5’10” and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

He may be driving a white Toyota Corolla with B.C. license plate BV8 67C.

The Victoria Police Department asks anyone who sees White to call 911 and not approach him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Wanted man sought by Victoria police

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeVicPD

Previous story
Ceremony held on Haida Gwaii to reinstate the ancestral name of Village of Daajing Giids
Next story
Squamish First Nation breaks ground on large-scale Vancouver rental housing development

Just Posted

Camosun College has taken the next step toward making its vision of a film studio on its Saanich campus a reality, and is now seeking pre-qualification requests from organizations which want to design, build, and operate it. (Courtesy of Camosun College)
Camosun College takes step closer to bringing film studio to Saanich campus

Brandon White is wanted after failing to return to a Victoria halfway house. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)
Man serving time for arson, robbery wanted after failing to return to a Victoria halfway house

Const. Tim Cosgrove, community policing officer with Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, stands near Deep Cove Elementary School in North Saanich. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Greater Victoria police step up school zone enforcement

The Law Society of B.C. has fined a Victoria lawyer $20,000 for how he held client fees and taxes on them in his trust account. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria personal injury lawyer fined $20,000 for misuse of trust account