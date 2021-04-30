Man shot at Royal Jubilee last month, arrested at hospital for weapons possession

The man allegedly had weapons in his possession breaching conditons

A man who was shot by a Victoria police officer at a local hospital last month was arrested at the same hospital Friday morning for allegedly having weapons in his possession.

Royal Jubilee Hospital staff told officers the man had weapons with him at the hospital April 30. The man’s conditions bar him from possessing weapons, so officers arrested him and he was held in custody for court.

The arrest comes a month and a half after the same man was shot by an officer at the hospital. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries in that incident.

Officers were at Jubilee just before 5:30 a.m. on March 15 for an unrelated call when they were alerted to a man at the hospital with a weapon.

Officers located the man and tasered him, which was ineffective, according to a Victoria Police Department statement at the time. During the interaction, the man was shot by one of the officers.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C was notified and will conduct its own independent investigation into that incident.

Friday’s incident is under investigation.

