Man sought after teen blocks abduction attempt outside Island elementary school: RCMP

Port Alberni RCMP are seeking to identify a suspect in an attempted abduction near John Howitt Elementary School earlier this month, as well as a Good Samaritan who may have intervened in the abduction.

On Oct. 10, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., RCMP say an unknown man grabbed onto a 10-year-old girl while she was walking on Bishop Avenue near John Howitt Elementary School and told her to come with him.

According to RCMP, a teenage boy intervened and pushed the man away. The young girl was able to safely get home and the Port Alberni RCMP detachment was contacted several hours later.

Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer with the Port Alberni RCMP, says investigators have canvassed the area over the past few days for CCTV, have spoken with homeowners and have confirmed the area in which this occurred.

“Both the RCMP and the family are grateful for the teenager’s actions in helping the victim,” he said. “However, we have yet to identify this Good Samaritan, and we would like to speak to them and obtain any photos or details that they may have.”

The suspect is described as a taller Caucasian man in their 30-40s, wearing black pants, a grey t-shirt, white shoes and a blue surgical mask.

The Port Alberni RCMP are asking for anyone who was in the area of Bishop Avenue between Grieve Road and Morgan Crescent North and who observed or may have dash camera footage of the man to contact the Port Alberni RCMP detachment directly at 250-723-2424.

