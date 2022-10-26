Man sought in connection with reported Nanoose Bay sexual assault arrested in Manitoba

Arrangements being made to bring him back to B.C.

A man wanted on an arrest warrant, related to an alleged sexual assault in Nanoose Bay last July, has been arrested by police in Steinbach, Man.

He remains in custody and arrangements are being made to return him to B.C. to appear in court, according to an Oceanside RCMP news release.

The man was reported to have broken into a residence in the early morning of July 30 in the Morello Road area of Nanoose Bay and allegedly sexually assaulted a resident.

He was arrested on Oct. 20.

