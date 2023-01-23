A person died of injuries sustained in a stabbing at Nanaimo’s Port Place shopping centre on Sunday, Jan. 22. (News Bulletin file photo)

A person died of injuries sustained in a stabbing at Nanaimo’s Port Place shopping centre on Sunday, Jan. 22. (News Bulletin file photo)

Man stabbed to death in mall parking lot in Nanaimo

Suspect arrested ‘a short time later’ after incident at Port Place shopping centre

A man has died after a stabbing in downtown Nanaimo last night.

A patient died in hospital due to injuries sustained in the incident at about 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, in the parking lot at Port Place shopping centre, according to a press release from Nanaimo RCMP.

The man who was stabbed received emergency first aid from passersby, then first responders, and was transported to Nanaimo Regional Hospital where he died.

A man was arrested a short time later in connection with the stabbing.

“As the investigation is only in the preliminary stages, it is too early to say what if any relationship existed between the victim and suspect. Police can though say with confidence, that they are not looking for any other suspects and there is no further risk to the public,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

The mall parking lot was closed for several hours as investigators examined the scene and collected evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam video is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2023-2530.

READ ALSO: Man arrested in Nanaimo after slashing victim with razor in ‘unprovoked assault’

READ ALSO: Suspect in alleged ‘violent stabbing’ arrested in Nanaimo with help from emergency response team


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewscrimeRCMPstabbing

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fatal hazing lawsuit at U.S. university ends with nearly $3M settlement
Next story
Kaela Mehl pleads guilty to the second-degree murder of her 18-month-old daughter

Just Posted

Kaela Mehl successfully overturned her first-degree murder conviction in the 2015 death of her 18-month-old daughter. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Jan. 23. (Submitted file photo)
Kaela Mehl pleads guilty to the second-degree murder of her 18-month-old daughter

Saanich’s Luke Neary was selected frist overall in the 2023 BCJALL Draft. (Courtesy Langley Events Centre)
Saanich player selected first in B.C. Junior A Lacrosse League Draft

A tent city. (Photo by Morf Morford)
‘Bad’ data harming efforts to deal with homelessness in Victoria: researcher

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is congratulated by teammates after stopping the Calgary Flames in the shootout to win 2-1 in NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. When did the Canadiens last win the Stanley Cup? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey