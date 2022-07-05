The N patch on a West Shore RCMP vest marks the pocket where naloxone is kept by officers. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

The N patch on a West Shore RCMP vest marks the pocket where naloxone is kept by officers. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Man suffering from overdose saved in Langford

A 53-year-old man was found unresponsive around 3 a.m. on July 4

Two West Shore RCMP officers helped save a man from overdosing after they administered naloxone early Monday (July 4) morning.

Just before 3 a.m., police responded to an abandoned 911 call near Goldstream Avenue in Langford. Police narrowed down the area and found a 60-year-old man who was trying to get his partner help.

The 53-year-old man was laying face down and unresponsive to first aid, with a weak pulse and minimal breathing.

The officers recognized this as a potential overdose and quickly administered a dose of naloxone. After there was little improvement in his condition, a second dose was given and the man started breathing again. He was taken to hospital by B.C. Emergency Health Services for further medical treatment.

“Our training, the addition of naloxone to frontline officer’s kit and the quick actions of these officers were all contributing factors to saving this man’s life,” Const. Meghan Groulx, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP, said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Saanich Police Department to provide update on officers wounded in bank shootout

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP

Previous story
Petition asks for protection of ancient cedars at Duncan Lake
Next story
Prominent Vancouver Island family collateral victims of Victoria bank robbery

Just Posted

Members of Greater Victoria police forces, including Saanich Police Department Chief Dean Duthie, approach a podium Wednesday (June 29) to provide an update on the investigation into a bank robbery in Saanich that left two suspects dead and six police officers injured. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Saanich Police Department to provide update on officers wounded in bank shootout

Community group Livable Roads for Rural Saanich wants to see speed limits reduced through this area that is home to numerous farms and large properties – and a distinct lack of sidewalks. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Speed reduction just one part of solution, rural Saanich group says

The N patch on a West Shore RCMP vest marks the pocket where naloxone is kept by officers. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Man suffering from overdose saved in Langford

Photo of Sharon MacDonald and her bike from Great Cycle Challenge Canada.
Victoria woman to complete 5th cycle for child cancer, in memory of late sister