Alemayehu Townsend was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants by tactical officers on Thursday and remains in custody pending a court appearance. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Man wanted for extortion, assault with a weapon, arrested on West Shore

Greater Victoria ERT tactical officers arrested Alemayehu Townsend on May 5

A man with warrants for multiple violent crimes was arrested by tactical officers with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team on Thursday afternoon (May 6).

Alemayehu Townsend, 18, was arrested on the West Shore while approaching an occupied vehicle, VicPD said in a release Friday evening.

Officers deployed a noise device and a less-lethal projectile during the arrest, and Townsend was brought to hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury to a lower limb before being brought to jail where he remains in custody pending a future court date.

At the time of his arrest, Townsend had warrants for forcible confinement, extortion, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon, police said.

VicPD first alerted the public of their search for Townsend on April 8.

