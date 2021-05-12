Man wanted on several warrants flees Victoria officers on bike

He was arrested after a brief struggle, transported to hospital with injuries

After seizing a handgun from his home on Tuesday, Victoria police arrested a wanted 38-year-old man on Wednesday after he fled officers on his bike.

The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after his arrest included a “brief struggle,” according to a VicPD news release.

Officers and the Greater Victoria emergency response team executed a search warrant at a temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. A wanted man wasn’t found there at the time, but police seized a .32 calibre revolver during their search.

Wednesday, officers found the man in the same block as the housing facility before the he fled on his bike and the struggle ensued.

He was wanted for firearms offences related to Tuesday’s incident, outstanding warrants for possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of break and enter instruments, breach of a release order, possession of identity documents and drug-related offences.

VicPD says the man will be held in custody once he’s medically cleared and the file is under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

