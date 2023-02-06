‘I didn’t ever want to be part of the murdered and missing family, but I find myself there,’ says Lindsey Bishop. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

‘I didn’t ever want to be part of the murdered and missing family, but I find myself there,’ says Lindsey Bishop. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

March honouring missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls to be held in Victoria

The march will start at Our Place Society on Feb. 12

A march is taking place this month in Victoria to remember and honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and two-spirit people.

The march will begin at 12 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Our Place Society.

Indigenous women, youth and two-spirit drummers will lead the march down Pandora Avenue to Government Street and then on to the legislature building.

There will be speakers, songs and food shared on the legislature lawn.

Everyone is welcome to join the march.

Participants are being asked to avoid pamphleteering.

Photography is also prohibited during the march without prior permission from those being photographed.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to help with the event.

Those interested can email stolensistersmarch@gmail.com for more details.

READ MORE: Families of missing and murdered Indigenous women seek change

@brendanmayer
brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousMMIWG

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. NDP expects to table more than 2 dozen new bills in spring legislature sitting

Just Posted

Bouquets with thought are a hot topic in florals this year leading into the busiest single day in sales – Valentine’s Day. (Courtesy Brown’s the Florist)
Men leave Valentine’s Day flower orders to the last minute at their own peril, says Victoria florist

‘I didn’t ever want to be part of the murdered and missing family, but I find myself there,’ says Lindsey Bishop. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
March honouring missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls to be held in Victoria

The Victoria Shamrocks’ eight 2023 draft picks were all from Vancouver Island teams. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Shamrocks select 7 local players in 2023 junior player draft

Some roads will be closed in downtown Victoria for the throne speech. (Black Press Media file photo)
Road closures scheduled in downtown Victoria during throne speech

Pop-up banner image