Maritime Museum of BC moves around corner to Victoria storefront

The Maritime Museum of BC moves into a nearby space on Douglas Street behind the Empress Hotel this month. SS Valencia: ‘A Theatre of Horror’ continues at the museum to Sept. 2 in the new space. (Courtesy of Maritime Museum of BC)

The galleries and exhibits aren’t moving far, but the people behind the Maritime Museum of BC are thrilled with their next temporary home.

The museum is moving in August from its current home on Humboldt Street to City of Victoria-owned storefront space around the corner on Douglas Street next to the Victoria Conference Centre and behind the Fairmont Empress Hotel.

“This is a game-changer for the Maritime Museum, enabling us to stay downtown on Lekwungen territory,” said Jamie Webb, president of the museum’s board of directors, in a release.

“The enthusiastic support of Mayor (Lisa) Helps, council and city staff equips the museum with an ideal interim space while we continue to explore options for a permanent waterfront location.”

RELATED STORY: Pandemic sinks Maritime Museum involvement in Langford Pacific Maritime Centre

The location is larger than its current home, with 3,000 square feet space to be used for exhibits, public programming and events, onsite research and administration. The city plans to help out the non-profit organization with signage and other supports to make the museum more visible to visitors.

“The board’s decision to stay in the city centre is one more vote of confidence in our downtown economy,” Helps said. “We are excited about the new possibilities the museum can bring to our growing downtown cultural precinct that offers a world-class selection of museums, art galleries and cultural experiences.”

In terms of operating space, the expanded site will allow the museum to mount new community based exhibits and offer more programming, said museum executive director Brittany Vis.

The museum winds up its time at the Nootka Court location on July 17. The current exhibit, The SS Valencia, a Theatre of Horror, runs until closing but will be reconfigured in the new location.

For more information about the Maritime Museum of BC, visit mmbc.bc.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaMuseum