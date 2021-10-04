Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today

Mandate has been extended to younger students

All students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 must wear masks in schools as of Monday (Oct. 4).

The mask mandate was announced on Friday and is an extension of a prior one that saw students in Grade 4 and up wearing masks in schools.

The move from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry comes after school districts including Vancouver and Surrey implemented their own mask rules for younger students, following calls from parents.

All students will have to wear masks when at school, including at their desks and on buses.

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
Couple found dead in apparent ATV rollover near Summerland-Princeton Highway
Next story
Cyclists spin along local streets to celebrate Tour de Victoria’s 10-year anniversary

Just Posted

Engel and Volkers Vancouver Island and two of its previously employed real estate agents are being sued for damages related to the alleged drugging and sexual assault of one of their clients in 2018. (Google Streetview)
Woman sues Victoria real estate agents over alleged drugging, sexual assault

Protesters gathered outside the B.C. legislature to demand action against old-growth logging. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Sit-in at B.C. legislature looks to raise awareness on old-growth forests

Vernon’s Deborah Wilson created a giant jade sculpture at a Victoria complex, which took 16 months to create. (Contributed)
Okanagan artist unfolds giant art sculpture in Victoria

(Black Press Media file photo)
Sharp Oak Bay heist caught on camera