Mayor Tait says she will seek re-election in Sooke

‘I really do enjoy the work,’ mayor says

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait announced last week she plans to seek a third term as mayor. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Maja Tait will seek a third term as Sooke mayor.

“I really do enjoy the work,” Tait, 47, said. “A lot is going on and I still have the energy and the interest.”

The mayor made the announcement to the Sooke News Mirror on Friday. She said the district is at a critical juncture and needs strong leadership.

The revamping of the official community plan, achieving climate targets, working with First Nations on reconciliation and improving infrastructure will be key issues over the next few years.

Tait was first elected to district council in 2008 and became mayor in 2014.

She said the pandemic disrupted some of the priorities for this term’s council, but the administration and councillors managed to roll along with it.

Tait said her biggest accomplishment in her second term was focusing on municipal operations and how to empower everyone to work together on shared priorities.

“Local government is all about the people. It’s my job to bring out the best in everyone, and everyone has put their best foot forward,” she said.

Sooke residents head to the polls to elect their next district council on Oct. 15, 2022.

