The identity of the $55-million Greater Victoria jackpot winner will be unveiled Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

The identity of the $55-million Greater Victoria jackpot winner will be unveiled Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Meet Greater Victoria’s newest millionaire

Identity of February Lotto Max winner to be unveiled Tuesday in View Royal

Residents’ speculation will be put to rest Tuesday when the B.C. Lottery Corporation announces the identity of the February $55 million Lotto Max jackpot winner.

Since the Feb. 28 draw residents have been wondering who the Island’s newest millionaire is and where the ticket was purchased.

In a previous statement, BCLC said the ticket was purchased in the “Saanich North” area but wouldn’t elaborate on where specifically that covers.

The winner will be revealed and celebrated shortly after 11 a.m. at an event Tuesday at Elements Casino in View Royal.

More to come.

READ MORE: $55 million winning lottery ticket purchased in Greater Victoria

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gamblingWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fungus that causes deadly white nose syndrome among bats detected in B.C. guano

Just Posted

The identity of the $55-million Greater Victoria jackpot winner will be unveiled Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Meet Greater Victoria’s newest millionaire

Drivers on Shawnigan Lake Road face snow during the morning commute April 4. (Photo by Jimmy Page)
Drivers face spring snowfall on Malahat portion of Highway 1

Langford/Downtown Route 50 is set to be no more as the new 95 RapidBus Line is ushered in. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Residents flag down accessibility concerns with West Shore transit changes

More than 300 runners enjoyed warm spring conditions last year in the Westcoast Sooke 10K. This year’s event was rescheduled to April 9 after late February snowfall. (Meredith Rose - Vancouver Island Runners Association)
‘Everyone loves Sooke’: Easter weekend 10K event still expected to draw largest crowd yet

Pop-up banner image