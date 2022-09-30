Meet Your Candidates: SD63 spans five municipalities

The Saanich School District (SD63) is split into three areas with a total of seven school trustees elected.

Tim Dunford and Susan Hickman were unopposed for Central Saanich’s two seats. For the Saanich side of SD63 – which includes a portion of Highlands – Joyce Vandall and Teri VanWell were unopposed – after a third candidate withdrew – to fill those two seats.

Nola Silzer also ran unopposed and will fill Sidney’s seat.

That leaves three candidates vying for North Saanich’s two seats at the table. We asked each candidate to outline the most important thing school trustees can do to improve the district. Here are their responses listed alphabetically.

Keven Elder

Three things: First, each trustee must listen. They must engage with constituents, students, parents, staff and partner representatives in ways that create trust and ongoing involvement in our valued public education system.

Second, each trustee must support and engage in a governance model that allows for full public discourse that both reflects what they have heard from constituents and stakeholders and builds on wisdom that each trustee brings to the table.

Third, each trustee must participate fully in the democratic process and support the corporate decisions of the board in ways that promote and enhance educational opportunities for all learners.

Elsie McMurphy

In seeking re-election to the Saanich school board, I affirm my support for the goal of developing well-rounded, healthy, successful students able to take their place as citizens in our democratic society. I advocate for equity in our system, and increased funding for public schools.

I have endeavoured to give voice at the board table to issues that affect our students and involve our community, such as Indigenous education, the environment and climate change, and mental health.

Cheryl Wenezenki-Yolland

Trustees can listen and advocate for quality education in our community, as well as plan, and preserve student well-being as a core decision-making principle.

With all parties, we will: ensure all of our students and children have the opportunity to realize their full potential and personal goals; support educational programming that delivers the fundamentals of education (literacy, numeracy) while preparing students for the paths that may follow secondary school; practise sound governance and financial stewardship, aligning the financial, capital, and human resources with our strategic priorities and plan; and model a culture of integrity, accountability, care, inclusivity, and approachability in all dealings.

Advance voting starts on Oct. 5 with general election day on Oct. 15. For more information on how or where to vote, check out your municipality’s website. You can find election night results, and more coverage in the lead-up, under the election tab at saanichnews.com.

