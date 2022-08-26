Metchosin crews help fight Apex Mountain wildfire

Two Metchosin crews helped tackle the wildfires on the mainland this summer.

Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop said two crews, herself and a type 6 engine went to help assist B.C. Wildfire fighters protect the Apex Mountain Village near Penticton. The crews were there for three weeks, with Dunlop acting as a staging manager for the Apex area while crews helped perform structure defence.

“What we did in one of the areas, which was very unique was we put up one of the largest sprinkler systems or structural protection systems that we’ve seen, and that was in the village of Apex. So that was really interesting, being part of that project.”

Saanich and Central Saanich also sent firefighters to Apex to help fight the wildfires.

Residents in Apex were evacuated for 12 days after the Keremeos Creek wildfire spread dangerously close to their homes.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre rescinded the evacuation order for properties at the Apex Mountain Village effective Aug. 16, after residents were told to evacuate on Aug. 4.

“It was definitely a different type of fire than what we had last year,” said Dunlop.

