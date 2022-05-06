Metchosin Day cancelled due to parking challenges

Metchosin Day has been cancelled due to parking challenges.

The field on Rocky Point Road used by event organizers for parking was made available by the Knights of Columbus for one day a year. But that organization has since sold the land, leaving organizers in the lurch to find a solution. Ultimately, the decision to cancel the annual event, which had been postponed for the past two years due to COVID-19, was announced in a Facebook post by Violaine Mitchell, a member of the Metchosin Day committee.

“We’re a victim of our own success and it got to the point where we were looking at 1,000 cars, and trying to find parking for them. We’ve had a couple of really stressful events, both for the people that came and tried to park and the people that are working in the parking,” said Metchosin Mayor John Ranns.

Ranns said the community is looking at a couple of smaller events to help manage the logistical challenges Metchosin Day poses. He added the committee is looking for other spaces to host the parking, so maybe Metchosin Day could return in future years.

“It’s not dead in the water. It’s just that logistically this year, we just can’t do it. It’s a disappointment. One thing I really liked about Metchosin Day was that it gave us a chance to showcase our community to people from other parts of the region – and see the reasons that we want to stay rural and stay the way we are.”

