Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean says funding for emergency preparedness is critical. (Photo courtesy of BC Government Communications)

Metchosin, First Nations to receive emergency preparedness funding

Funding critical to maintain safety in communities, MLA Mitzi Dean says

Funding operations centres and training are key components of emergency preparedness, says Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean.

“Keeping our families, neighours, and communities safe is a top priority and in this era of climate crisis, investing in emergency preparedness is more important than ever,” Dean said Friday in a release announcing provincial funding for 54 communities in the province, including a number in Greater Victoria.

“Communications, physical resources, and training are all important parts of emergency response and this funding will help protect people in Greater Victoria.”

Metchosin will receive $24,300 for emergency operations centre communications and facility resources as part of the $1.8 million in funding announced. Pauquachin, Tsartlip, Tsawout and Tseycum First Nations will receive $100,000 for the set-up of emergency operations centres, while $25,000 is earmarked for functioning exercises in electoral area emergency operation centres in the Capital Regional District.

ALSO READ: Record heatwaves likely to become more frequent in Greater Victoria, climate scientists say

The investments will support local governments and First Nations in purchasing equipment and supplies to maintain emergency operations centres, as well as to enhance local training exercises, Dean said.

The funding is provided through the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for programs to enhance resiliency in flood mitigation, evacuation route planning, fire department equipment and training, and Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training.

