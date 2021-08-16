Metchosin spends $1M in COVID-19 grants to convert school to community centre

Metchosin got a handful of dough to turn an old school house into a community centre, thanks to COVID-19 resilience funding from the federal and provincial governments.

Just under $1 million was awarded in grants for a project that has been in the works since Metchosin bought the old school in 2017 for $1.5 million. Lots of ideas have been floated for the building in the last four years including an outdoor kitchen, playground and public art.

The district has been renting out the school to recoup purchase costs.

“The District of Metchosin is excited to convert an old school into a safe and welcoming gathering place for people of all ages. This community improvement is the result of active, caring community members working in partnership with all levels of government to provide families living in the area with a place to hold a multitude of events for years to come,” John Ranns said in a statement.

