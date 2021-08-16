The District of Metchosin's healthy communities advisory committee is eyeing field space at the Metchosin Elementary school as the site for a potential community public space. (Gazette file photo)

Metchosin spends $1M in COVID-19 grants to convert school to community centre

Resilience grants came from federal, provincial bodies

Metchosin got a handful of dough to turn an old school house into a community centre, thanks to COVID-19 resilience funding from the federal and provincial governments.

Just under $1 million was awarded in grants for a project that has been in the works since Metchosin bought the old school in 2017 for $1.5 million. Lots of ideas have been floated for the building in the last four years including an outdoor kitchen, playground and public art.

The district has been renting out the school to recoup purchase costs.

READ MORE:$1.8-million worth of bike lanes, crosswalks and sidewalks coming to Sooke

“The District of Metchosin is excited to convert an old school into a safe and welcoming gathering place for people of all ages. This community improvement is the result of active, caring community members working in partnership with all levels of government to provide families living in the area with a place to hold a multitude of events for years to come,” John Ranns said in a statement.

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

MetchosinWest Shore

Previous story
Election 2021: Who are your Greater Victoria candidates?
Next story
UPDATE: Missing Saanich man Jamie Dougall found safe

Just Posted

Siblings Trevor McCall and Stacy Lund learned more about the charitable landscape in the region through the Victoria Foundation’s Gadsden Initiative that targets Millenials and Generation X. (Courtesy Victoria Foundation)
Greater Victoria siblings promote program designed to grow philanthropy among Millennials, GenX

(Black Press Media file photo)
Police find sword down cyclist’s pants after midnight stop in Oak Bay

Parliament buildings in Ottawa. (Black Press Media file photo)
Election 2021: Who are your Greater Victoria candidates?

Another 10 COVID-19 flight exposures have been reported through the Victoria International Airport, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control, bringing August’s total so far to 13. (Black Press Media file photo)
Another 10 flight exposures reported through Victoria International Airport