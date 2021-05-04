Millstream overpass lights flashing

Lights are flashing red on the Millstream Road overpass intersection Tuesday afternoon.

The busy overpass in Langford has traffic starting to pile up. Most drivers were following the four-way stop procedure that becomes the rule when intersection lights are out.

Crews were on scene around 2:30 p.m., working on the electrical box that controls the lights.

No word yet on what caused the lights to stop working.

